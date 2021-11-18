Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – An opinion conducted by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s owned K24 TV has shown that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential elections.

Despite being threatened by his boss and deep state, the second in command has maintained a commanding lead in his indefatigable journey to the House on the Hill in 2022.

The DP is using the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party to endear himself to the masses while his prime competitor former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is using Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Jubilee Party is yet to say who will fly the presidential ticket.

In the poll, K24 TV had asked Kenyans which political party they resonate well with.

Over 28,000 Kenyans voted and 63.5 percent said they resonate well with Ruto’s party UDA.

Raila Odinga’s ODM came a distant second with 26.5 percent while Jubilee Party managed only 4.2 percent.

ANC party managed 5.8 percent

Here is a screenshot of the poll

