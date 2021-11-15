Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by the Institute of Survey and Research has shown who will possibly win the presidential elections if they were to be held today.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

According to the opinion poll, Raila Odinga will win the elections by 51 percent against Deputy President William Ruto’s 45 percent.

Other candidates shared the remaining 4 percent.

This poll result is different from the one released by a local paper on Saturday which DP Ruto led by 60 followed by Raila’s 29 percent.

The poll also revealed that Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is the most popular party in the country with 32 percent followed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) with 28 percent.

Jubilee Party is at 25 percent, Wiper at 7 percent, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party with 4 percent, Chama Cha Kazi at 2 percent, FORD Kenya, which is associated with Wetangula, is at 1 percent and other political parties rated at 1 percent.

Here is a screenshot of the opinion poll that shows Raila Odinga leading by 51 percent

The Kenyan DAILY POST