Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has lifted the lid on what has been happening at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence in the cover of darkness which may not be good for President Uhuru Kenyatta, and to some extent, ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station, Gachagua disclosed that some members of Parliament have been meeting Ruto at night in search of space in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party after realizing that the ground has turned hostile against them.

“Currently Jubilee is a dead party. The majority of Jubilee leaders have been meeting secretly with DP Ruto and UDA officials wanting to be accommodated,” Gachagua alleged.

He said that since Jubilee is dead, only three MPs from Mt Kenya region will remain loyal to President Uhuru.

The MPs according to Gachagua are Jeremiah Kioni, Ngunjiri Wambugu and Kanini Kega.

Gachagua also reacted to Jubilee plans to deny them their membership within the ruling party, saying that they will not be threatened and that they are in Jubilee on paper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST