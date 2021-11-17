Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
FRONT OFFICE JOB VACANCY
Our client is seeking to engage the services of A FRONT OFFICE MANAGER with experience in the HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY to join their offices in Nairobi, Kenya.
Responsibilities
- Receiving visitors and directing them to appropriate offices.
- Screening and making phone calls.
- Supporting dispatch of documents.
- Responding to emails.
- Typing, photocopying and scanning of documents.
- Maintaining safe and clean reception area.
- Performing other relevant work as may be assigned.
Qualifications – Front Office Job
- Business-related degree/diploma.
- Minimum 2 years experience as a Receptionist.
- Ability to interact with people at all levels.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Sound customer service skills
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Presentable & phone skills.
- Age between 25-30 years
How to Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to mellen@peoplefoco.co.ke Clearly Indicate ‘Front office – Real estate ’ on the subject of the email.
