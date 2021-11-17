Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

FRONT OFFICE JOB VACANCY

Our client is seeking to engage the services of A FRONT OFFICE MANAGER with experience in the HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY to join their offices in Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsibilities

  • Receiving visitors and directing them to appropriate offices.
  • Screening and making phone calls.
  • Supporting dispatch of documents.
  • Responding to emails.
  • Typing, photocopying and scanning of documents.
  • Maintaining safe and clean reception area.
  • Performing other relevant work as may be assigned.

Qualifications – Front Office Job

  • Business-related degree/diploma.
  • Minimum 2 years experience as a Receptionist.
  • Ability to interact with people at all levels.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to multi-task.
  • Sound customer service skills
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Presentable & phone skills.
  • Age between 25-30 years

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to mellen@peoplefoco.co.ke Clearly Indicate ‘Front office – Real estate ’ on the subject of the email.

