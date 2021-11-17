Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



FRONT OFFICE JOB VACANCY

Our client is seeking to engage the services of A FRONT OFFICE MANAGER with experience in the HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY to join their offices in Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsibilities

Receiving visitors and directing them to appropriate offices.

Screening and making phone calls.

Supporting dispatch of documents.

Responding to emails.

Typing, photocopying and scanning of documents.

Maintaining safe and clean reception area.

Performing other relevant work as may be assigned.

Qualifications – Front Office Job

Business-related degree/diploma.

Minimum 2 years experience as a Receptionist.

Ability to interact with people at all levels.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to multi-task.

Sound customer service skills

Ability to work under pressure.

Presentable & phone skills.

Age between 25-30 years

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to mellen@peoplefoco.co.ke Clearly Indicate ‘Front office – Real estate ’ on the subject of the email.