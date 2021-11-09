Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a Ksh10 million reward for information regarding the whereabouts of ex-convicted terror suspect Elgiva Bwire.

In a poster, DCI called upon members of the public to share any information regarding the terror suspect who has since gone missing.

“WANTED TERRORISTS!! A reward of Sh10 Million will be offered to anyone who volunteers information leading to the arrest of any of the following terror suspects. Dial 0800 722 203 to report anonymously,” the DCI stated.

Bwire, who is a relative of former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, was abducted by armed men in Nairobi CBD on October 28, after he had been dropped off by his mother Jacinta Bwire.

He had been released from prison on the same day after completing a 10-year jail term.

According to the DCI, Bwire vowed to carry out retaliatory attacks in the country against civilians and security personnel.

The detectives claimed that he has gone underground and is believed to be planning to carry out attacks.

“The National Police Service informs members of the public that ELGIVA is Armed and Dangerous and appeals for any information regarding his whereabouts. The information can be shared to Fichua kwa DCI, call toll free hotline 0800722203 to report anonymously. Usiogope!” The DCI urged.

The DCI also announced Ksh10 million rewards on information about the whereabouts of a number of other terror suspects believed to be planning attacks in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.