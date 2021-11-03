Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – Celebrity fitness trainer, Frank Kiarie alias ‘Frank JustGymIt’, has filed for full custody of the two children he sired with Maureen Waititu.

From a screengrab of a document that is circulating online, Frankie describes himself as an “adult male of sound mind” seeking the care of his two minors who are currently staying with their mother.

Frankie and Maureen broke up in 2019 and no longer see each other eye to eye.

Last year, she threatened to take him to court over child support.

However, Frankie denied that he is a deadbeat dad as alleged by Maureen and accused her of denying him access to his sons.

