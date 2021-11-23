Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has said Deputy President William Ruto is solely behind the problems bedeviling Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday when he opened the Kongamano La Wafanyakazi forum in Nairobi, Atwoli said DP Ruto had messed up the Kenyan economy following a series of corruption cases to which he is linked to.

The septuagenarian further stated that the current economic downfall facing the Kenyan people is as a result of DP Ruto, who had switched to giving Kenyans handouts rather than engaging the locals in productive activities to uplift their living standards.

He concluded by urging Kenyans to elect leaders wisely and said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the best candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is going home in 2022.

Ruto and Raila are the two front runners in the race to succeed the ‘Son of Jomo’

The Kenyan DAILY POST