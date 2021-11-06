Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Former Laikipia North MP, Matthew Lempurkel, has officially started his one-year jail sentence.

Lempurkel was slapped with a one-year sentence with no option of a fine for assaulting MP Sarah Korere in 2016.

The former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator is said to have slapped Korere on her left cheek and kicked her on her lower abdomen thereby causing her actual bodily harm.

In her ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani,

said the jail term will serve as an example to others who have similar behaviour.

“I have also considered the fact that the accused person is a first offender but I note that the accused is a leader who should be a good example to others.

“I hereby proceed to sentence the accused person to serve 1-year imprisonment,” the magistrate ruled.

A photo of the former Mheshimiwa wearing the famous black and white prison attire has emerged online and left Kenyans talking.

See the photo below.

