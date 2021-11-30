Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to return the money he has stashed abroad to help revive the ailing economy.

Last month, a report dubbed Pandora Papers revealed that Uhuru is among corrupt world leaders who have stashed billions in offshore accounts as their countrymen die of poverty and hunger.

The report was revealed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC, which was termed as the biggest ever global investigation.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Mutunga asked the Head of State to return the money.

“If the President discovers that he has money elsewhere, he should return it.

“In the same way, those who do not pay taxes should be forced to pay taxes,” Mutunga said.

Mutunga also criticised Western nations for screaming so loudly about illegal money outflows yet they give these criminals safe havens to hide the dirty money.

“The United Kingdom and the United States are the world’s largest money launderers,” he said.

