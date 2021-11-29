Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga, has predicted the presidential candidate who will win the 2022 election.

The 2022 presidential election is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

The former premier, who is yet to declare his candidature, is planning to use Orange Democratic Movement while DP Ruto is planning to use United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Raila, 76, is using Azimio La Umoja as his campaign mantra while Ruto, 54, is using ‘hustler narrative’ to endear himself to the masses.

In an interview with one of the local publications, Mutunga said that Ruto has mastered his Bottom Up Economic plan and many other aspirants will be unable to counter it.

“I have done my own investigation and people are getting to accept that it will be a race between William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

“As of now, William Ruto will beat Raila,” Mutunga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST