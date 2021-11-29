Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – New details have emerged as to the real reason Deputy President William Ruto snubbed the 7th and final devolution conference held in Makueni County last week despite being the chief guest.

According to sources, Ruto gave the governors’ event a wide berth in protest of the role assigned to the ODM leader Raila Odinga by the Council of Governors.

The DP is said to have been angered by the preferential treatment given to his now political arch-rival, Raila, and chose to boycott the meeting to express his displeasure.

This was confirmed by Ruto’s allies who stated that indeed he missed the meeting deliberately to voice his discontent to the organizers of the conference.

The DP is reported to have deemed the conference as a campaign platform for Raila hence he couldn’t endorse the plan by being a party to the conference.

“No one in his right mind should expect the DP to preside over the closing ceremony of an event that was opened by the leader of the opposition,” stated one of Ruto’s allies.

The ODM leaders’ arrival at the devolution conference was accompanied by an entourage of six cabinet secretaries, creating an image of a man at the centre of power.

The ODM leader was treated as one of the guests of honour although President Uhuru Kenyatta opened the conference virtually from South Africa.

