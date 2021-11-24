Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to unmask 7 more judges for their involvement in corruption in the Judiciary.

This comes even as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) commences a probe into High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe’s alleged involvement in corruption.

Sonko says he has information incriminating seven more judges who he alleges have sabotaged the quest for justice in Kenya through their underhand dealings.

According to the former Governor, his exposé seeks to restore confidence in the Kenyan Judiciary by getting rid of corrupt judges who have refused to stick to the law while discharging their mandate.

“I am in possession of more dossiers touching 7 more Judges who have to undergo the same process for public confidence to be restored in the Kenyan Judiciary.”

“It is not right to say that Judges are above the law.

“Judges are subject to the law in the same way as any other citizen,” he said.

He added that he is not bitter after his impeachment was upheld but says he was denied justice because of the rot in the Judiciary.

“I was denied justice and I do not want any other litigant coming before any Judge to go through what I went through.

“I am not bitter in any way whatsoever.”

“There are so many Kenyans who are languishing in various prisons countrywide and I know a few of them just because some of the Judges denied them justice,” Sonko added.

In his five-part video series, Sonko placed justice Chitembwe on spot for soliciting money through his brother Amana Saidi Jirani.

Jiraini is identified as the mastermind of all the deals as he is seen and heard in visual and audio recordings soliciting money on behalf of Justice Chitembwe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST