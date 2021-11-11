Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has joined Kenyans in condemning the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto at Kondele, Kisumu County, on Wednesday.

The second in command of the Republic of Kenya visited Kondele to continue in his empowerment program but had to run for his dear life after goons associated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) stoned him.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, said the incident at Kondele was an assault on democracy.

Wetangula said all presidential candidates are free to campaign everywhere as per the constitution.

“The hooliganism and acts of intolerance and violence witnessed in Kisumu is a threat to constitutional rights of freedom of movement, association and expression.

“It’s an assault on democracy. Candidates must campaign anywhere and everywhere without fear,” Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST