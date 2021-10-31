Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Artcaffe Coffee and Bakery Limited is urgently seeking to fill the below positions for our restaurants within Nairobi.

NB: These are entry level positions

Floor Attendants (Merchandisers)

Required skills and competencies

  • At least a certificate in a hotel management course from a recognised hospitality institution.
  • Working knowledge of cash register and any ordering information system (applies to wait staff and Bread Station Attendants)
  • Customer oriented
  • Basic knowledge on food production and service
  • Willing and eager to learn
  • Good communication skills
  • Friendly, outgoing, well composed, cheerful and enthusiastic

How to apply

If you meet the above qualifications, send your application letter and detailed CV to hr@artcaffe.co.ke by 07th November 2021 5pm. indicate the position you are applying for and area of residence as the subject line

