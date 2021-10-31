Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Artcaffe Coffee and Bakery Limited is urgently seeking to fill the below positions for our restaurants within Nairobi.

NB: These are entry level positions

Floor Attendants (Merchandisers)

Required skills and competencies

At least a certificate in a hotel management course from a recognised hospitality institution.

Working knowledge of cash register and any ordering information system (applies to wait staff and Bread Station Attendants)

Customer oriented

Basic knowledge on food production and service

Willing and eager to learn

Good communication skills

Friendly, outgoing, well composed, cheerful and enthusiastic

How to apply

If you meet the above qualifications, send your application letter and detailed CV to hr@artcaffe.co.ke by 07th November 2021 5pm. indicate the position you are applying for and area of residence as the subject line