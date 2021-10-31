Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Artcaffe Coffee and Bakery Limited is urgently seeking to fill the below positions for our restaurants within Nairobi.
NB: These are entry level positions
Floor Attendants (Merchandisers)
Required skills and competencies
- At least a certificate in a hotel management course from a recognised hospitality institution.
- Working knowledge of cash register and any ordering information system (applies to wait staff and Bread Station Attendants)
- Customer oriented
- Basic knowledge on food production and service
- Willing and eager to learn
- Good communication skills
- Friendly, outgoing, well composed, cheerful and enthusiastic
How to apply
If you meet the above qualifications, send your application letter and detailed CV to hr@artcaffe.co.ke by 07th November 2021 5pm. indicate the position you are applying for and area of residence as the subject line
