Friday, November 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Wangui Ngirici, has hinted at dumping Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA Party and joining ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s winning team ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ngirici, who has been a close ally and financier of Ruto’s 2022 campaigns, said she is no longer bitter with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to work with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

She expressed her bitter fallout with Ruto, saying the DP betrayed her despite supporting and funding UDA activities.

Ngirici accused the DP of betraying her with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who joined the Hustler Nation recently.

According to her, Ruto is planning to support Waiguru for Kirinyaga governor come 2022 instead of her despite having stood with him through thick and thin when Waiguru was on the opposite side.

“I popularised the UDA Party in Kirinyaga County.”

“I convinced my people that UDA was the political outfit to join and that Ruto was the man best-suited to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.”

“I also made them see the gaps in BBI, which was being championed by the President’s team,” she said.

“During that time, Waiguru was on the other side opposing Ruto, claiming that the DP had rented members of the Kikuyu community.”

“She was also at the forefront popularising BBI across Kenya.”

“When her [BBI] mission failed, she crossed over to UDA.” Added Ngirici.

She has since withdrawn her funding as she contemplates joining Raila’s team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST