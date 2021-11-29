Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – As the 2022 General Election draws closer, One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is experiencing some turbulence with some members being accused of working secretly with the enemy.

According to ANC Deputy Party leader Ayub Savula and COTU Boss Francis Atwoli, some members of OKA have been holding secret meetings with Deputy President William Ruto, causing a major rift in the coalition.

Speaking yesterday, Savula mentioned Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as one of those pushing Musalia Mudavadi to work with William Ruto.

There have also been accusations that ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi received money from William Ruto in a bid to convince him to join the UDA camp, accusations that Mudavadi vehemently denied.

“Did you witness or you are only asking about a rumor.

“If one could be held to account in a court of law, would one come out to be able to testify?

“Not really as far as I am concerned,” Mudavadi said.

However, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa revealed that two OKA principals have been meeting his boss, William Ruto.

“I want to state categorically that it is not only several MPs who visit DP Ruto for consultations but even at least two of the OKA principals.

“They do visit the DP at night for political consultations but not to be bribed,” Didmus said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST