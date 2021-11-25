Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Officer

Job Description

Project Financial record keeping. Entering various transactions into the accounting system on a daily basis and filing all financial records appropriately in line with the filing system.

Ensuring that Wellness centres are well supplied in a timely manner.

Processing Purchase orders and payments. Ensuring that all requisite procurement procedures have been followed and the requisite support documentation is available and appropriately filed.

Preparing donor reports and submitting them within the stipulated deadlines.

Preparing internal financial reports (Budget monitoring reports, etc) on a monthly basis by the 13th day of the following month.

Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management.

Report to management regarding the remaining funding available for projects.

Maintaining the Assets register. Updating regularly and arranging for Assets verification twice a year.

Carrying out bank and other accounts reconciliations and preparing reconciliation statements on a monthly basis by the 13th day of the following month.

Ensuring that all bills and statutory deductions are paid in time to avoid penalties.

Arranging for physical cash counts once a quarter at the centre level.

Ensuring adherence to the financial procedures.

Participating in Budget preparation and review.

Maintaining Project records

Compile information for internal and external auditors, as required and respond to any queries raised.

Prepare and submit statutory reports and tax returns related to project on a timely manner.

Maintain project staff records

Receive, review and file project staff time sheets

Prepare the project Payroll.

Close out project accounts upon project completion.

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related field.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

At least 3 years’ experience in project accounting

Working knowledge of USG and Global Fund funded projects is a must.

A good understanding of the health landscape in Kenya would also be desirable.

Proficiency in electronic accounting systems.

An excellent communicator with strong writing skills

Additional Information

Position: One year contract – renewable

Location: Uasin Gishu, Kenya

Reports to: Finance and Human Resource Manager

Start date: Jan 2022

Language: English

How To Apply

If you meet the above criteria, apply online (indicating your expected salary) on Email: east.africa.office@northstar-alliance.org on or before 10th December 2021. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.