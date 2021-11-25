Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance Officer
Job Description
- Project Financial record keeping. Entering various transactions into the accounting system on a daily basis and filing all financial records appropriately in line with the filing system.
- Ensuring that Wellness centres are well supplied in a timely manner.
- Processing Purchase orders and payments. Ensuring that all requisite procurement procedures have been followed and the requisite support documentation is available and appropriately filed.
- Preparing donor reports and submitting them within the stipulated deadlines.
- Preparing internal financial reports (Budget monitoring reports, etc) on a monthly basis by the 13th day of the following month.
- Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management.
- Report to management regarding the remaining funding available for projects.
- Maintaining the Assets register. Updating regularly and arranging for Assets verification twice a year.
- Carrying out bank and other accounts reconciliations and preparing reconciliation statements on a monthly basis by the 13th day of the following month.
- Ensuring that all bills and statutory deductions are paid in time to avoid penalties.
- Arranging for physical cash counts once a quarter at the centre level.
- Ensuring adherence to the financial procedures.
- Participating in Budget preparation and review.
- Maintaining Project records
- Compile information for internal and external auditors, as required and respond to any queries raised.
- Prepare and submit statutory reports and tax returns related to project on a timely manner.
- Maintain project staff records
- Receive, review and file project staff time sheets
- Prepare the project Payroll.
- Close out project accounts upon project completion.
Education & Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related field.
- Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
- At least 3 years’ experience in project accounting
- Working knowledge of USG and Global Fund funded projects is a must.
- A good understanding of the health landscape in Kenya would also be desirable.
- Proficiency in electronic accounting systems.
An excellent communicator with strong writing skills
Additional Information
Position: One year contract – renewable
Location: Uasin Gishu, Kenya
Reports to: Finance and Human Resource Manager
Start date: Jan 2022
Language: English
How To Apply
If you meet the above criteria, apply online (indicating your expected salary) on Email: east.africa.office@northstar-alliance.org on or before 10th December 2021. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>