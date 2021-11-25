Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Finance Officer

Job Description

  • Project Financial record keeping. Entering various transactions into the accounting system on a daily basis and filing all financial records appropriately in line with the filing system.
  • Ensuring that Wellness centres are well supplied in a timely manner.
  • Processing Purchase orders and payments. Ensuring that all requisite procurement procedures have been followed and the requisite support documentation is available and appropriately filed.
  • Preparing donor reports and submitting them within the stipulated deadlines.
  • Preparing internal financial reports (Budget monitoring reports, etc) on a monthly basis by the 13th day of the following month.
  • Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management.
  • Report to management regarding the remaining funding available for projects.
  • Maintaining the Assets register. Updating regularly and arranging for Assets verification twice a year.
  • Carrying out bank and other accounts reconciliations and preparing reconciliation statements on a monthly basis by the 13th day of the following month.
  • Ensuring that all bills and statutory deductions are paid in time to avoid penalties.
  • Arranging for physical cash counts once a quarter at the centre level.
  • Ensuring adherence to the financial procedures.
  • Participating in Budget preparation and review.
  • Maintaining Project records
  • Compile information for internal and external auditors, as required and respond to any queries raised.
  • Prepare and submit statutory reports and tax returns related to project on a timely manner.
  • Maintain project staff records
  • Receive, review and file project staff time sheets
  • Prepare the project Payroll.
  • Close out project accounts upon project completion.

Education & Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related field.
  • Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
  • At least 3 years’ experience in project accounting
  • Working knowledge of USG and Global Fund funded projects is a must.
  • A good understanding of the health landscape in Kenya would also be desirable.
  • Proficiency in electronic accounting systems.

An excellent communicator with strong writing skills

Additional Information

Position:        One year contract – renewable
Location:       Uasin Gishu, Kenya
Reports to:    Finance and Human Resource Manager
Start date:     Jan 2022
Language:     English

How To Apply

If you meet the above criteria, apply online (indicating your expected salary) on Email: east.africa.office@northstar-alliance.org on or before 10th December 2021. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

