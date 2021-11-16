Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy: Program Finance Officer. (Deadline: 19th November 2021)

PCEA Kikuyu Hospital is one of the leading Mission Hospitals, which works to promote the well-being of all people through provision of holistic, quality affordable health services while witnessing the Love of Christ through healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Dental, Dialysis as well as General medical services. In collaboration with CBM, PKH seeks to fill the following position under the Vision Impact Project:

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Program Finance Officer who will be reporting to Finance Manager.

Job Summary

To provide overall management of finance function by promoting financial stewardship, accountability and accuracy of financial reports, effective resources management, accounting and safeguarding of assets. He/she will also be responsible for compliance with PKH financial processes and policies.

Position requirements

· Bachelors Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or Management.

· Professional Qualification in accounting (CPA-K, ACCA).

· Minimum five years work experience in same capacity within the development sector.

· Strong and proficient skills in budget development, budget monitoring and donor financial report writing.

· Demonstrated experience and skills in partner capacity building.

· Excellent skills in MS Word, Excel, PPT, and Outlook

· Computer skills including the ability to operate computerized accounting, spreadsheet and word processing programs at a highly proficient level.

· Experience working directly with multi-funded donor programs and has an excellent understanding of current trends in managing donor funds.

· Knowledge of accounting software and proficiency in MS Office applications.

· Attention to details, time management, and analytical skills.

Key responsibilities/Accountabilities:

· Develop and maintain comprehensive, accurate, and timely financial information and periodic reports.

· Apply and interpret to staff the Financial Rules and Regulations, and/or Administrative Procedures and Policies including grants requirements.

· Take lead in PCEA Kikuyu Hospital and CBM Budget Application Process.

· Preparation of Financial Reports as per donor requirements.

· Maintain internal accounting systems and records, and ensure reliability and integrity of financial management information systems, documentation and reports.

· Monitor financial implementation and ensure that it is done in accordance with PKHs procedures and approved budget by conducting regular project visits in liaison with Program Team. Use findings to support improvements in internal controls.

· Developing budgets and based on approved plans and budgets, identify, prioritize and plan resource requirements.

· Process financial transactions accurately and promptly, checking for completeness and ensuring payments are made within the appropriate time lines.

· Monitor and track ongoing usage of administrative and project budgets and ensure that accounts and record keeping meets the requirements of the organization, donors, and relevant authorities.

· Provide support to finance and operations staff to meet required objectives and standards of performance.

· In liaison with Program Team, ensure all savings are approved before re-allocation and re-utilization.

How to apply Qualified candidates should use the online application form on the hospital’s website. Applications should be received not later than 19th November 2021. PKH is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge any fee during the recruitment process.

Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.