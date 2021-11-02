Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Officer

Closing date: November 9, 2021

Background

The GIZ ProSoil project is supporting small family farms on 40,000 ha in Western Kenya to adopt Sustainable Agricultural Land Management (SALM) practices and to improve their livelihoods through income generating activities and linking them to markets. The GIZ Sectoral Project on Soil Protection (SV Boden) aims to generate carbon credits from the adoption of SALM practices. The carbon credits will be certified on ca. 25.000 ha of the GIZ ProSoil project. The related carbon revenues are expected to finance the extension services of the GIZ ProSoil project and other extension services. Thereby a sustainable exit for the development project is ensured.

Context

GIZ is setting up a carbon finance generator (CFG) as the institutional vehicle serving as the interface between the carbon buyer, the extension provider, certification body and representing the registered farmer groups. The role of the CFG will be to:

Set up and implement carbon monitoring, verification and reporting (MRV) system (according the international certification standards requirements) using a digital platform, including apps for data collection and a dashboard linked to a cloud database for carbon monitoring and reporting;

Facilitate interaction between certification body, extension provider and commodity off-taker to enable market access;

Enable extension providers to meet MRV requirements (training, coaching and control)

Enforce carbon accounting and project related environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards as defined in the IFC safeguard standards;

Channel the carbon revenue to the extension provider on a performance basis;

Report to the carbon buyer

To operationalize the CFG, GIZ is seeking to fill the following key roles with a dynamic and an innovative team.

Finance Officer (part-time position)

Key responsibilities

The following tasks and activities are expected by the Financial Officer:

Accurately recording all financial transactions with standard software package

Preparing balance sheets

Processing invoices

Reconciling bank statements

Recording accounts payable and accounts receivable

Producing financial forecasts

Assisting in the preparation of budgets

Preparing financial statement in a regular basis

Prepare accounting books for auditing in a regular basis (initially part-time)

What we expect

Degree (MSc or BSc with relevant post-graduate experience) degree in finance or accounting

Professional accounting certification such as CPA or ACCA

At least 5 years experience in financial administration

Diligence in preparing statements and conducting financial transactions

Commercial intelligence related to optimize value addition for farmer

What you can expect

A small-dedicated start-up team with a secured revenue stream

A purpose driven company that fully utilize your skills and offers opportunities to develop

A job that offers training opportunities

An organization dedicated to provide targeted training opportunities and

Flexible working environment

How to Apply

Applications should be sent to Info@tdconsulting.co.ke with each Position clearly marked in the Subject header “Finance Officer”. Application must include a letter of interest indicating how you fit the position, and your CV. Only those who meet the requirements will be shortlisted for interview.**