Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Manager

Closing date: December 10, 2021

Organization Background

Habitat for Humanity Kenya (HFH Kenya) is a national non-profit organization that begun its operations in 1982 as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. The affiliation is guided by a National Affiliation Agreement (NAA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). HFH Kenya’s vision is: “A nation where every family has a decent place to live.” Mission: “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity Kenya brings people together to build homes, communities and hope”. Our overarching goal is: “Enabling low income families access decent and affordable shelter”.

Job Summary

The Finance Manager will report to the National Director (ND) and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of budgeting; financial management and reporting. The FM will provide leadership and guidance to the Finance Unit of HFHK and ensuring that all financial resources that come into the organization are recorded, tracked, and accounted for and used in fulfillment of the core mission of the organization of building and renovating houses that ensure families live in decent houses and decent communities. He/she initiates policies and procedures that ensure the effective and efficient use of financial and administrative resources.

Primary Responsibilities

1. Strategic Functions: Actively participates in developing HFHK Strategic Plans in line with HFHK business model and the global HFHI strategic plans, actively participates in framing and revising HFHK policies and a member of the Senior Management Team (SMT).

2. Manage the accounting functions: Directly manage the development, documentation, implementation, and monitoring of HFHK’s financial transactions to ensure they are recorded, in line with fund accounting policies, on an accurate and timely basis and financial reports are provided to stakeholders by the prescribed deadlines.

3. Maintain a strong internal control environment: Promote a shared culture and ownership of maintaining strong internal controls throughout the organization. Help in the development, documentation, and monitoring of internal control processes that are in line with existing HFHI and HFHK finance policies and minimize loss of organization’s assets. Promote a culture of strong internal controls throughout the organization.

4. Financial Management: Oversee production and analysis of timely and accurate “Actual vs. Budget” financial statements direct from the National Office’s financial database and monthly management accounts and monitoring for performance and efficiency. Analyze National Office’s financial data on a monthly basis; track key indicators and timelines. Provide written or verbal analysis to stakeholders, key management staff, the board and, the Area Office and HFHI as required.

5. Annual Planning and Budgeting: Responsible for the collation of the annual budget and forecasting phased to accommodate both statutory and programmatic reporting periods on an accurate and timely basis in with appropriate inputs from other departments. Ensure that all required information is submitted to HFHI Area Office within deadlines and that questions, feedback, etc. are responded to in a timely manner. When finalized ensure that the annual plan and budget is accurately incorporated into the annual MOU between HFHK and HFHI Area Office. Coordinate the Board of Directors approval process of both the annual plan/budget and the MOU.

6. Fundraising and Grants Management: Oversee budget development for all concept papers and proposals in collaboration with the Resource Development and Programs Department. Track expenditure of all grants and projects and prepare timely donor financial reports for management and donors, in agreed formats as well as ensuring compliance with donor rules and regulations.

7. Personnel Management: Recruit, develop and supervise finance staff to achieve the department’s overall responsibilities as well as to support the achievement of the organization’s strategic and operational objectives.

8. Finance Business Partner: Work closely with other departments to provide accurate and timely financial processing, analysis, advice and solutions to problems as well as set clear expectations of financially competent and responsible management of the organization to ensure good stewardship of donor funds and long term sustainability of the organization. **

9. Control and manage the National Organization Assets: Oversee the Development, maintenance and regular update of physical assets of the organization through an appropriate asset tracking system. Ensure that the assets of the organization are in safe custody.

10. Tax and compliance management: Ensure that the organization remain compliant at all times to all relevant laws and regulations by constantly monitoring the legal and regulatory environment and ensuring adherence to the same.

11. Payroll Administration: Ensuring timely and accurate payroll data. Ensure that statutory deductions are remitted to the relevant authorities in a timely and consistent manner.

12. Cash Flow Management: Ensure that the HFHK is well resourced by monitoring the organizational cash flow and submitting timely international transfer requests (ITR) to HFHI Area Office as needed and appropriately.

13. Risk Management: Participate in developing a risk register and manage the operating environment to identify and minimize risks for the potential loss of organizational resources and reputation damage. Advise the Board of Directors and management on corrective measures needed and success of previous actions taken. Coordinate all internal and external audits ensuring timely implementation of all audit recommendations.

14. Procurement: Have managerial oversight over the procurement process in compliance with HFHK procurement policy and donor procurement rules. Ensure that all procurement meet the standards, prudence, cost, accountability and fairness. Proactively ensure value for money is achieved in the delivery of all contracts

Key Performance Measures/Indicators

· Sound Financial Management for HFHK

· Timely and quality Internal & external Reporting

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Commerce, Business Administration, Economics or related fields. Professional Qualification CPA/ACCA/CIM Must be a registered member of ICPAK 5 – 7 years work experience in a busy organization, private business or Non-Governmental Organization, out of which 2 should have been in a senior accountant position. At least 2 of those years should be as a Senior Accountant level with responsibilities for overseeing the Finance function of an organization.

Other Requirements

· Ability to work long and odd hours, including weekends and evenings.

· Confidentiality

· Honesty

High levels of integrity

How to Apply

To apply, download the full job description available at https://hfhkenya.org/careers/ and email the application to hr@hfhkenya.org with your name and position applied for in the subject line.

The closing date for receiving applications is no later than close of business on Friday 10th December 2021.

Please do not send certificates at this stage.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

HFH Kenya is an equal opportunities employer and will never ask for funds as part of the recruitment process.

Report fraud at www.mysafeworkplace.com