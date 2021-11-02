Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

POSITION: FINANCE ASSISTANT

DUTY STATION: NAIROBI

REPORTS TO: FINANCE OFFICER

JOB SUMMARY:

To ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded on a timely basis.

Responsibilities

  • Assist in processing payments.
  • Reconcile all vendors accounts as well as maintain and update the commitment database weekly.
  • Assist in issuing program activity and travel advances to staff and follow up on retirement of the same after conclusion of activities and/or travel.
  • Assist in banking activities for the organization.
  • Attach payment references from the bank to all payment vouchers.
  • Stamp all payment and journal vouchers ‘’PAID’’ after payments have been done.
  • File all payment vouchers and journal vouchers sequentially and maintain an effective filling system in line with organizational requirements.

Qualifications

  • Degree in Accounting /Finance
  • Certified Public Accountant (CPA-2).
  • At least one (1) year of relevant working experience in a similar position
  • Team player with excellent communication skills
  • Attention to detail, problem-solving, analytical and interpersonal skills.
  • High standards of ethics and values

How to Apply

Kindly send your application that includes a cover letter and an updated CV including names of three professional referees to CIHEBKENYA_Recruitment@cihebkenya.org on or before 5th November 2021. Applicants are advised to include the title “FINANCE ASSISTANT” on the subject line.

The Centre for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (Ciheb) — Kenya is an equal opportunity employer.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Apply Online

