Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: FINANCE ASSISTANT

DUTY STATION: NAIROBI

REPORTS TO: FINANCE OFFICER

JOB SUMMARY:

To ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded on a timely basis.

Responsibilities

Assist in processing payments.

Reconcile all vendors accounts as well as maintain and update the commitment database weekly.

Assist in issuing program activity and travel advances to staff and follow up on retirement of the same after conclusion of activities and/or travel.

Assist in banking activities for the organization.

Attach payment references from the bank to all payment vouchers.

Stamp all payment and journal vouchers ‘’PAID’’ after payments have been done.

File all payment vouchers and journal vouchers sequentially and maintain an effective filling system in line with organizational requirements.

Qualifications

Degree in Accounting /Finance

Certified Public Accountant (CPA-2).

At least one (1) year of relevant working experience in a similar position

Team player with excellent communication skills

Attention to detail, problem-solving, analytical and interpersonal skills.

High standards of ethics and values

How to Apply

Kindly send your application that includes a cover letter and an updated CV including names of three professional referees to CIHEBKENYA_Recruitment@cihebkenya.org on or before 5th November 2021. Applicants are advised to include the title “FINANCE ASSISTANT” on the subject line.

The Centre for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (Ciheb) — Kenya is an equal opportunity employer.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Apply Online