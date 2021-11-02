Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

Job Description

To support in provision of sound financial and grants management to the department as part of AMURT’s execution of its mandate to partners.

Responsibilities

Receipt of cash and cheques and acknowledgment of funds using AMURT’s accounting systems.

Receipt of invoices and processing of payments using AMURT’s accounting systems.

Management of office petty cash, its replenishment, charging to various use projects and staff Imprests for trips and cash for office usage.

Receipt of requests from the filed-on activities for support, arrange them appropriately, verify completeness of the documentation and accuracy of the reports and give feedback to the respective finance officers for action

Maintaining records on all incoming invoices, cheques dispatched and assets movement to ensure accuracy, completeness and traceability are duly complied to as stipulated in the finance manual

Filling of accounting documents in line with the accounting recording and system codes.

Support the SFO where called upon to support in processing the organization payroll and management of 3rd party obligations i.e. HELB, NHIF and NSSF using a payroll software availed in the organization

Preparing and submitting of statutory returns as per requirement both in the documentation and within the stipulated legal times both for the month and annual returns

Support project accountants in cash books maintenance, bank reconciliations and preparation of the monthly report

Support in preparation of budgets and cash flow statements both for implementing projects and HQ when called upon to do so

Support in Logistics planning on activities, finances, and other related areas concerning implementation and reporting of projects

Support the finance and Admin office in assets verification both at the HQ and field level.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in commerce/ accounting with 3 years of experience in project accounting.

Must be a certified accountant for the last three years.

Knowledge and experience working in donor funded projects.

Strong writing and communication skills.

Evidence of previous generation of quality and timely project financial reports.

High level of integrity, values, ethics and competence.

Demonstrate high level of creativity, innovation and analytical thinking.

Knowledge in donor compliant, budget reviews and analysis.

How To Apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV (Not more than 3 pages), certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 10th November 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number of the job as the email subject.