Finance & Administration Assistant

ATPS is seeking to recruit a Finance and Administration Assistant to be based at its Secretariat in Nairobi, Kenya:

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

Finance Allocate and post expenses in the Pastel System to respective donors and grants Monitor daily petty cash and ensure the safe custody of all cash at hand Verify payments requests and prepare payment vouchers Maintain Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and Prepayments subsidiary ledgers Process staffs’ travel expenses statements and conference participants’ travel expense statements Liaise with ATPS National Coordinators in order to assist with the smooth operation of their respective chapters Initiate month end or period end closing activities and post Journal Vouchers

Prepare audit schedules. Update the cashbook on daily basis and analyze receipts and payments for posting to the general ledger. Reconcile the bank & cashbook balances and other general ledger accounts every month Facilitate payment of statutory deductions to the relevant authorities. Update the Fixed Assets Register and process the depreciation journal every month Ensure that internal control procedures are followed for all cash disbursements, receipts and transfers. Assist in the preparation of management accounts and Annual Budgets Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor or any Authorized Officer.

Administration and Human Resource Ensre order and cleanliness in the office’s premises Monitor leases and related obligations regarding the office premises; Supervise the use and maintenance of office equipment and vehicles Process documentation for work permits, visas, house leases, and in other matters relating to expatriate employees and their dependents Administer staff benefits, i.e. medical, insurance, and provident fund schemes; Maintain personnel files and data and Process leave applications for all ATPS staff Arrange performance appraisal and review of ATPS-recruited staff; Co-ordinate training programs for ATPS locally recruited staff



Academic qualifications

A Degree in Commerce, Accounting, Finance, Business Administration (Finance option), or any other related discipline from a recognized university is required. Must be a CPA Finalist.

Skills and competences

Strong organizational skills, with an emphasis on time management and the ability to plan, organize and implement various activities within a time-pressured environment;

Strong coordination, facilitation & negotiation skills;

At least 3 years proven experience as a Finance and Administration Assistant, preferably with an International organization.

Proficiency in using computers and standard office and accounting software packages (MS Word, Excel, Pastel etc.).

Good professional verbal and written communication skills

Proficiency in English is required

Qualified female applicants will be given priority considerations.

Personal Attributes

Good character

A Self-starter with a strong desire to learn

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should send a detailed letter of interest and curriculum vitae to executivedirector@atpsnet.org with a copy to finance@atpsnet.org on or before Friday 3rd December 2021.