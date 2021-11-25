Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Finance & Administration Assistant

ATPS is seeking to recruit a Finance and Administration Assistant to be based at its Secretariat in Nairobi, Kenya:

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Finance
    • Allocate and post expenses in the Pastel System to respective donors and grants
    • Monitor daily petty cash and ensure the safe custody of all cash at hand
    • Verify payments requests and prepare payment vouchers
    • Maintain Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and Prepayments subsidiary ledgers
    • Process staffs’ travel expenses statements and conference participants’ travel expense statements
    • Liaise with ATPS National Coordinators in order to assist with the smooth operation of their respective chapters
    • Initiate month end or period end closing activities and post Journal Vouchers
  • Prepare audit schedules.
    • Update the cashbook on daily basis and analyze receipts and payments for posting to the general ledger.
    • Reconcile the bank & cashbook balances and other general ledger accounts every month
    • Facilitate payment of statutory deductions to the relevant authorities.
    • Update the Fixed Assets Register and process the depreciation journal every month
    • Ensure that internal control procedures are followed for all cash disbursements, receipts and transfers.
    • Assist in the preparation of management accounts and Annual Budgets
    • Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor or any Authorized Officer.
  • Administration and Human Resource
    • Ensre order and cleanliness in the office’s premises
    • Monitor leases and related obligations regarding the office premises; Supervise the use and maintenance of office equipment and vehicles
    • Process documentation for work permits, visas, house leases, and in other matters relating to expatriate employees and their dependents
    • Administer staff benefits, i.e. medical, insurance, and provident fund schemes;
    • Maintain personnel files and data and Process leave applications for all ATPS staff
    • Arrange performance appraisal and review of ATPS-recruited staff;
    • Co-ordinate training programs for ATPS locally recruited staff

Academic qualifications

  • A Degree in Commerce, Accounting, Finance, Business Administration (Finance option), or any other related discipline from a recognized university is required. Must be a CPA Finalist.

Skills and competences

  • Strong organizational skills, with an emphasis on time management and the ability to plan, organize and implement various activities within a time-pressured environment;
  • Strong coordination, facilitation & negotiation skills;
  • At least 3 years proven experience as a Finance and Administration Assistant, preferably with an International organization.
  • Proficiency in using computers and standard office and accounting software packages (MS Word, Excel, Pastel etc.).
  • Good professional verbal and written communication skills
  • Proficiency in English is required
  • Qualified female applicants will be given priority considerations.

Personal Attributes

  • Good character
  • A Self-starter with a strong desire to learn
  • Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should send a detailed letter of interest and curriculum vitae to executivedirector@atpsnet.org with a copy to finance@atpsnet.org on or before Friday 3rd December 2021.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply