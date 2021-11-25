Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance & Administration Assistant
ATPS is seeking to recruit a Finance and Administration Assistant to be based at its Secretariat in Nairobi, Kenya:
Main Duties & Responsibilities:
- Finance
- Allocate and post expenses in the Pastel System to respective donors and grants
- Monitor daily petty cash and ensure the safe custody of all cash at hand
- Verify payments requests and prepare payment vouchers
- Maintain Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and Prepayments subsidiary ledgers
- Process staffs’ travel expenses statements and conference participants’ travel expense statements
- Liaise with ATPS National Coordinators in order to assist with the smooth operation of their respective chapters
- Initiate month end or period end closing activities and post Journal Vouchers
- Prepare audit schedules.
- Update the cashbook on daily basis and analyze receipts and payments for posting to the general ledger.
- Reconcile the bank & cashbook balances and other general ledger accounts every month
- Facilitate payment of statutory deductions to the relevant authorities.
- Update the Fixed Assets Register and process the depreciation journal every month
- Ensure that internal control procedures are followed for all cash disbursements, receipts and transfers.
- Assist in the preparation of management accounts and Annual Budgets
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor or any Authorized Officer.
- Administration and Human Resource
- Ensre order and cleanliness in the office’s premises
- Monitor leases and related obligations regarding the office premises; Supervise the use and maintenance of office equipment and vehicles
- Process documentation for work permits, visas, house leases, and in other matters relating to expatriate employees and their dependents
- Administer staff benefits, i.e. medical, insurance, and provident fund schemes;
- Maintain personnel files and data and Process leave applications for all ATPS staff
- Arrange performance appraisal and review of ATPS-recruited staff;
- Co-ordinate training programs for ATPS locally recruited staff
Academic qualifications
- A Degree in Commerce, Accounting, Finance, Business Administration (Finance option), or any other related discipline from a recognized university is required. Must be a CPA Finalist.
Skills and competences
- Strong organizational skills, with an emphasis on time management and the ability to plan, organize and implement various activities within a time-pressured environment;
- Strong coordination, facilitation & negotiation skills;
- At least 3 years proven experience as a Finance and Administration Assistant, preferably with an International organization.
- Proficiency in using computers and standard office and accounting software packages (MS Word, Excel, Pastel etc.).
- Good professional verbal and written communication skills
- Proficiency in English is required
- Qualified female applicants will be given priority considerations.
Personal Attributes
- Good character
- A Self-starter with a strong desire to learn
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
How To Apply
Qualified candidates should send a detailed letter of interest and curriculum vitae to executivedirector@atpsnet.org with a copy to finance@atpsnet.org on or before Friday 3rd December 2021.
