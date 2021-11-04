Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Jubilee Party has finally expelled Deputy President William Ruto by removing his name from the party’s register as well as some of his allies

The move will see the DP cease to be the Deputy Party Leader of the ruling party and this will be a big blow to his presidential ambitions in 2022.

In a statement signed by Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, on Thursday, the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party said the move was aimed at rejuvenating the party in preparation for the forthcoming General Elections.

“The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader and his small team of rebellious allies have officially said that they have left the Jubilee party for UDA.”

“We, therefore, cannot understand the anger and bitterness we see in them when they hear that Jubilee is revamping, in preparation of the 2022 general elections,” part of the statement read

The party also accused Ruto’s camp of going round the country accusing the Government while clinging on some of its development projects as their own.

The ruling party further stated that cutting William Ruto and his allies from the party was like amputating the hand that is ‘gangrenous with rancid infection of corruption’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST