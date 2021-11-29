Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has explained why he sent Deputy President William Ruto parking while the two worked together in the Grand Coalition Government.

Speaking during a tour of Nairobi County yesterday, Raila accused Ruto of having an insatiable appetite for public resources.

He noted that the DP did not have boundaries and that he could often dip his hand in the cookie jar, a situation that Raila found appalling.

“Those that I gave a job to and they stole. We chased them away and now they are thumping their chests. Rubbish,” stated Raila.

Raila further claimed that Ruto carried on with the habit which then led to his fallout with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In a span of one year, he spends Ksh100 million in one year yet we know your salary is just Ksh2 million.

“Where are you getting all that money? We know you have stolen it,” he added.

In 2011, Raila, who was serving as the Prime Minister, fired two Ministers including DP Ruto who was in charge of the Agriculture docket.

At the time, Ruto and the then Education Minister, Sam Ongeri, were suspended for three months to pave the way for investigations into their conduct before being shown the door.

The firing came after a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the International Auditor-General following investigations into the Ministries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST