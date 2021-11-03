Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu alias Baba Yao, has lost a Nairobi CBD office property worth Ksh520 million after failing to complete its purchase.

Waititu had only paid a 10 percent deposit totaling Ksh52 million. The ex-Governor also lost the deposit after the sale was terminated.

While arguing his case in court, he alleged that financial institutions declined to offer him loans to complete the purchase owing to several graft cases levelled against him. Anti-graft agencies flagged one of Waititu’s companies that were accused of embezzling Kiambu County funds.

The firm was also reportedly used in the purchasing of the CBD property. Having failed to pay the balance, the owners were forced to cut off the deal that had spanned three years.

They sued Waititu and asked the court to allow them to forfeit the Ksh52 million deposit.

The sellers argued that the former Embakasi Member of Parliament breached the contract and sale agreement.

“The accused entered into a sale agreement without sufficient funds to complete the transaction.”

“His lawyers ought to advise him on how to execute it and advise him on how he should have paid the balance within 90 days,” sellers’ lawyers stated in an affidavit.

The property owners further informed the court that the sale agreement was approved by Waititu’s lawyers.

Waititu and his company did not appear in court to counter the seller’s demands.

The Judge, Jacqueline Mogeni, ruled in favour of the sellers, stating that they were justified to forfeit the Ksh52 million deposit and cancel the sale agreement.

She also noted that Waititu had breached the contract as argued by the developers.

Waititu is reported to own several properties in the city, including an office block along Koinange Street.

The Kenyan DAILY POST