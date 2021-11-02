Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – A prominent Kalenjin community Governor has revealed the reason he has not been attending rallies associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

For the last two years, DP Ruto, who is planning to contest for the presidency in 2022, has held hundreds of rallies across the country to popularise his bid.

Several Rift valley governors led by Turkana Governor, Josephat Nanok, have been accompanying the DP to those rallies.

However, Bomet Governor, Hillary Barchok, has been missing from the rallies despite coming from DP Ruto’s stronghold.

Explaining why he has not been attending Ruto’s rallies, Barchok said the second in command has been demanding Sh 10 million from every governor who attends his rallies.

He also said Ruto is preaching the bottom-up economic model to uplift standards of common Mwananchi, yet he is doing things that are anti-devolution, like demanding money from governors.

“I didn’t attend Dp Ruto’s Chebilat rally because of his undying thirst from Governors.

“Taking Sh10 Million every month to Nairobi (Karen) is not bottom-up and it is totally against tenets of devolution,” Barchok told journalists on Tuesday.

