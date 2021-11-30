Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has for once agreed with Kenyans that Chief Justice Martha Koome, contravened the constitution by joining the Technical Committee on election preparedness.

In a response to a hawk-eyed Kenyan who had questioned Koome’s involvement in the committee, Karua said she should have consulted more before joining the committee since it contravenes Articles 88 and 249 of the constitution and also Election Act 2011.

“The post-2010 judiciary is by design ‘supposed to be radical.

“I don’t think Martha will last long as CJ. Her arm of govt will most likely consume her unless she changes tact.

“Why would she, for example, get involved in election processes that could require her arbitration?” Economist Mohamed Welihye asked on Twitter.

In response, Karua agreed with Welihye that Koome made a mistake and she should have consulted before embarrassing herself.

“She could have delegated but failure to do in my view is not fatal this falling within the administrative as opposed to judicial function. The rest is deliberate propaganda.

“Google back her predecessors,” Karua stated.

