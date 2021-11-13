Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 13 November 2021 – Popular gospel singer, Guardian Angel, claims that he is swimming in money even as millions of Kenyans and his fellow artists struggle to make ends meet.

Speaking in an interview, the 31-year-old gospel singer, who is married to a 51-year-old Kamba woman by the name Esther Nthenya, bragged that he has made so much money and if he decides to stop working today, the money he has made can sustain him for the rest of his life.

“I have enough money to sustain me for the rest of my life,” he said.

“I am not bragging but if I decide not to work from today, the money I have can sustain me for the rest of my life,” he added.

Guardian, who was in the company of his wife Nthenya, was responding to claims that he is not releasing new music because he has gone broke.

Here’s a video of him bragging about his financial muscles.

