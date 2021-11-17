Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – Esther Musila and Guardian Angel received a lot of criticism when they made their affair public.

Kenyans rushed to social media to troll them because of their huge age gap and made all manner of jokes to mock them.

Speaking during Guardian Angels’ album launch, the 52 year old single mother of three recounted how they were affected after being trolled.

She revealed that they would lock themselves in the house and cry.

“When the news went viral that we were dating, it was on a Friday.”

“We thought by the weekend, it wouldn’t be news anymore… I remember we stayed in the house, sat on the bed, and cried.”

“I was like who have we wronged?” Esther posed.

She even lost some of her friends but she decided to soldier on with the few who supported her.

“I lost so many friends.”

“They started gossiping and I was shocked that someone I last expected to talk ill of our relationship was one of the gossipers,” she added.

Guardian said his life has changed for the better after he met Esther, who manages his music career besides being his soul mate.

