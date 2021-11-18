Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 November 2021 – Self-proclaimed President of comedy, Eric Omondi, was earlier today involved in an altercation with boda boda riders in Kilimani area.

According to reports, the controversial comedian hit one of the bodaboda riders with his posh Range Rover while heading to his studious and attempted to flee.

Other riders rushed to the scene of the minor accident and confronted him.

A video shared online shows the furious riders surrounding Eric and almost beating him up.

This latest incident comes barely 2 days after he was involved in a scuffle with police officers while demonstrating along Parliament Road.

Here is the video.

