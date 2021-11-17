Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday November 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has signaled the end of General Mohamed Badi’s tenure in office after he slashed the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) budget to zero in the financial year 2022/2023.

The new developments come even as Ann Kananu took over the reins of power as Nairobi Governor yesterday.

Badi was appointed by Uhuru to provide services to Nairobians, among them health, transport, public works and planning and development, through NMS after then Governor Mike Sonko proved incapable of doing the same.

In the proposed budget policy for the next fiscal year, the National Treasury under Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani cut the NMS budget from Ksh26 billion that was awarded this year to zero.

Treasury thus reduced the budget allocated to the Office of the President by the same amount of money, from Ksh34 billion to Ksh8 billion.

NMS was managed as a department under the Office of the President.

Badi and Sonko differed in the military man’s first year in office, with the latter accusing the former of sabotaging him and contravening the deed of transfer laws.

A reprieve was offered to Badi after Sonko was impeached in December 2020.

This allowed Badi to work in tandem with the new administration under Anne Kananu, who recently assumed the Governor’s position.

In his first 100 days in office, Badi built hospitals, boreholes, repaired damaged Nairobi roads, built pedestrian walkways and cycle lanes.

NMS also embarked on the construction of several terminals in Nairobi to reduce traffic.

The termini include Green Park Terminus near Old Railways, Fig Tree in Ngara, Bunyala and Workshop Road, Muthurwa and Globe Cinema Roundabout.

In September 2020, Uhuru appointed Badi to the Cabinet.

He henceforth attended all Cabinet meetings and its Committees, pursuant to Executive Order No. 3 of 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST