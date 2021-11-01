Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance Principals; Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Gideon Moi, were yesterday treated to an embarrassing situation where they were forced to address an empty church in Thika, Kiambu County.

Accompanied by their new ally, Cyrus Jirongo, the principals were met with a low turnout at the ATG church with several seats at the church left unoccupied.

The people present at the church said that the One Kenya Alliance leaders met a nearly empty venue due to poor mobilization.

However, the principals went ahead to sell their agenda, promising to reduce taxes and repay Kenya’s debts once they assumed office.

“We have enough minerals and land that we can use to generate enough resources to clear all the debts we have as a nation.”

“Unlike our competitors, we have very good plans to do that in less than two years,” said Kalonzo Musyoka.

After the church service, the group proceeded to a public rally at the Githurai area in Kiambu County, where they were received by a sea of humanity contrary to the cold reception in Thika.

The Kenyan DAILY POST