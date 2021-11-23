Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Tamati Mauti, the man suspected to have strangled BBC Senior Manager Kate Mitchelle to death is a serial rapist.

According to information shared by Edgar Obare, Mauti has countless rape cases, and even when he was a student at USIU, he was well-known as a serial rapist.

He has even been charged in court for rape.

“This guy has been accused countless times of rape, even in USIU. He was even charged and was among the guys who were accused in the University for rape,” a lady who claims that she was also raped by Mauti told Edgar Obare.

Going by the latest developments, Mauti may have tried to rape the BBC Senior Manager and when she tried to resist, he strangled her to death.

Detectives established that he followed Kate to her hotel room after sharing a few drinks at the hotel bar and strangled her to death.

Kate had tried to ask for help by ringing the bell but the security did not respond on time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.