Friday, 26 November 2021 – A 70-year-old American woman is madly in love with her 35-year-old Kenyan husband Bernard Musyoki.

The American granny, who is identified as Deborah, met Musyoki through Facebook in 2017 and this year in February, they tied the knot at the Attorney General’s office.

Deborah doesn’t shy away from expressing her love for Bernard on social media despite their huge age gap.

See romantic posts obtained from her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.