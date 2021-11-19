Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – Detectives based in Kirinyaga are tracing the whereabouts of 14 students, who jumped from the windows of a moving Nairobi-bound matatu after they were busted smoking weed.

The students from Fred’s Grammer mixed secondary school had boarded the Matatu belonging to 2NK SACCO at the Karatina bus stage, headed for their mid-term break.

However, on approaching Kibingoti along the Nyeri-Nairobi highway, the driver John Maina, sensed a strong aroma of cannabis sativa coming from the back of the matatu.

Upon checking the rearview mirror, he was shocked to see billowing smoke as the seemingly excited teenagers passed a joint amongst themselves, while others imbibed alcoholic drinks.

The concerned driver urged them to stop but the intoxicated students became unruly threatening him with dire consequences, as others warned him to mind his business and concentrate on driving them to Nairobi.

Incensed by the unbecoming conduct of the students, the driver decided to drive them to Sagana police station.

But the students who were quick to notice the sudden detour, hurriedly disembarked from the vehicle as it made its way to the station.

They dangerously jumped from the windows of the matatu, leaving their half-smoked joints, half-filled bottles with liquor and luggage in the vehicle.

Following the incident, Detectives at Sagana police station summoned the school’s principal to help them identify the students.

By DCI.

