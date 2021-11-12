Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 12 November 2021 – A Kikuyu man, identified as Kamau, who is said to be a cab driver, was caught red-handed with someone’s wife in his matrimonial home.

According to online reports, Kamau visited the married woman’s house, thinking that her husband was out of the town for work.

He was not aware that they were being trailed after the woman’s husband suspected that they were having an affair.

The aggrieved husband stormed his house breathing fire in the company of a friend, who recorded the dramatic incident, and taught Kamau a lesson that he will never forget.

“Who are you, We ni nani?” the man of the house was heard asking Kamau while raining kicks and blows on him.

Kamau tried to beg for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.