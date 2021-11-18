Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – Drama and confusion surrounded the removal from office of former Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner General, Wycliffe Ogallo, who was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday following Monday’s prison break at the highly guarded Kamiti Maximum Prison.

It all began with a crisis meeting convened by the Head of State at State House, Nairobi that brought together top security officials in the country.

Among the issues discussed was laxity in the security docket and the escape of three terror convicts from the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The meeting resulted in the announcement of the sacking of top Kenya Prisons officials including Ogallo and the Kamiti Maximum Prison Commandant, Charles Mutembei.

Ogalo was replaced by Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba, who was immediately sworn into office.

Shortly after, a contingent of vehicles including one with heavily armed members of the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) arrived at Magereza House, Nairobi.

The ex-prisons boss and Mutembei emerged out of the building in the company of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The two were whisked into vehicles, which, according to media footage, were headed to the DCI Headquarters.

However, shortly after the melee at Magereza House, the National Police Service released a statement contradicting the arrest narrative.

The drama did not end there.

A source privy to the aftermath of the office melee revealed that there was a stand-off at a popular restaurant along the busy Langata Road between Ogallo and the DCI officers who were deployed to escort him home.

The sacked Ogallo wanted to be left at the restaurant to avoid putting his family through similar drama.

After minutes of protracted negotiations, according to his lawyer, the former Kenya Prisons Service boss agreed to be escorted home by the heavily armed officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST