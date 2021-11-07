Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 7, 2021 – There was drama in Nyandarua County on Saturday after a chopper belonging to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga landed in the middle of the road.

Vehicles were stopped on either side of the road to allow for the green and white-coloured chopper to touch the ground.

Another chopper landed in a field next to the highway to pick the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and his entourage.

Raila’s rally in Nyandarua, which was aimed at drumming up support for his presidential bid, had ended prematurely.

During the rally, Raila defended his pledge to provide poor families across the country with a monthly stipend of Ksh6,000.

He explained that he knew where to get the money for the ambitious program.

He further defended his social protection plan noting that after promising free primary education, former President Mwai Kibaki and him fulfilled the pledge after assuming office.

“My opponents say it is an empty promise meant to hoodwink Kenyans to back my candidature, I want to tell you this is a debt that I will fulfill if elected.”

“When Kibaki and I promised free primary education in 2002, there were many skeptics, but when we formed the government, we delivered the promise,” he stated.

During his speech, the former Premier also dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative, arguing that Kenyans should get better opportunities in the future.

“Do you want to push wheelbarrows after school?” he questioned.

Raila was flanked by a number of Mt Kenya leaders including Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, his Nyandarua counterpart Francis Kimemia, James Nyoro of Kiambu and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia).

The Kenyan DAILY POST