Monday, 22 November 2021 – Former Nairobi County boss, Mike Sonko, has embarrassed Governor Ann Kananu’s close confidant, Mercy Nkatha, after leaking a nude video call.

In the leaked video call that has gone viral, Mercy, a former banker and one of the friends that Governor Ann Kananu trusts with her secrets, is seen displaying her big boobs to Sonko and begging him for sex, not knowing that he was recording her without her consent.

Sonko leaked the video after Mercy claimed that she was kidnapped by his handlers and forced to make false statements that implicated her friend Governor Ann Kananu, Justice Chitembwe, lawyer Cecil Miller and other top figures in Kenya’s judiciary.

Sonko trashed Mercy’s claims that she was coerced to give false statements by releasing a video call that proves she gave the information willingly.

“With all due respect, I’m obliged to release this clip to the public to exonerate myself and to prove that Nkatha was willingly involved and volunteered all the information I have aired so far.

“As captured, she was actively involved in coercing me with sexual offers alongside volunteering said information.

“She has, however, made a public statement implying she was held at gunpoint and given commands on how to respond to the alleged kidnappers regarding our conversations.

“Based on the following proof in a recent video call with her, it is evident that her claims are null and void,” he wrote.

Below is a video of Mercy displaying her boobs to Sonko.

