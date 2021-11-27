Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 27, 2021 – There was drama in Makueni yesterday during the 7th Annual Devolution Conference after Deputy President William Ruto’s aide was chased away from the conference after his boss skipped the meeting.

Ruto had been invited as chief guest and was expected to make a key address before officially closing the conference but he didn’t show up.

Fresh details have emerged on the last-minute rush and several phone calls that were made by governors to save face at the 7th Annual Devolution Conference after Ruto gave the conference a wide berth.

According to sources, governors made over 10 phone calls to confirm the availability of Ruto only for them to be disappointed.

Instead, Ruto sent his Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, to represent him. However, governors denied him an opportunity to address the gathering at the devolution conference.

The DP’s Chief of Staff was sent out of the meeting by the governors who viewed him as of little significance to the conference.

Having no other alternative, the Council of Governors chaired by Martin Wambora, settled on Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to close the conference.

Speaking at the event, Wamalwa confirmed receiving a last-minute call from Embu Governor Wambora, telling him to close the devolution conference.

“I was invited to a very short notice just yesterday (Thursday) by Governor Wambora and he told me I am required to be in Makueni immediately,” he stated.

Wambora in his message appreciated the CS for accepting the call at the last minute cancelling all his plans for the day.

