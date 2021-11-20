Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – A young Ghanaian man who is in desperate need of a phone was forced to do the unthinkable in a busy market where barter trade takes place.

Since he has no money to buy a phone, he took his goat to the market with the hopes of exchanging it for a phone.

He wanted to ‘swap’ his goat for iPhone 5s.

However, his request was turned down because the value of the goat did not tally with that of the phone he wanted.

The phone sellers could not believe their ears as the young man insisted that he indeed wanted to give away the goat just to be able to own the Apple device.

“How can you swap a whole goat for just an iPhone 5s which was way obsolete as compared to the newer versions,” one man was heard asking.

Watch the hilarious video below.

