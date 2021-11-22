Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 November 2021 – A Nigerian lady caused a stir over the weekend after she cancelled her wedding and announced the bad news on her Facebook page.

She took to her Facebook page and said that she had decided to call off the wedding that was slated for Saturday morning after she discovered that the man she was intending to marry had another wife and kids.

She apologized to the family and invited guests, especially those who had travelled from far expecting to attend the wedding.

The message that she posted on her Facebook page reads:

Dear friends,THE WEDDING IS CANCELLEDI have decided to call off the wedding slated for this morning because I discovered that the man I intended to marry is already married with children.

I am pained and I wish to sincerely apologise for whatever inconvenience this may cause especially those who may be coming into town from far away.

I won’t be able to receive calls at the moment, or respond to questions and comments as I will be offline for a while to clear my head.

Below is a photo of the couple.

