Friday, November 5, 2021 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nordin Haji, has revealed that he has been receiving threats from the Al-Shabaab terror group.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station on Friday, Haji said that the militia group has threatened to finish him and also his family because of the nature of their work.

Haji said the Somali-based ragtag militia threatened him in 2013 and has not stopped issuing threats to date.

He further stated that the intelligence report released on the 2013 terror attack at Westgate Mall showed that he was the target together with his father, the late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

“If you look at the intelligence reports that were released in 2013 during the Westgate attack, me and my family were actually targets of Al-Shabaab.

“Al-Shabaab continues to say that they will deal with us as a family and as an individual for the work that we did,” he said.

The late Haji served as Minister for Defence in the Grand Coalition government.

Noordin’s brother, Abdulkadir Haji, took over as the Garissa Senator after the demise of their father.

Noordin also disclosed that he has been threatened by some individuals who have disagreed with the manner in which he handled cases filed against them.

Haji, however, said that he will not bow to the threats but will continue to carry out his responsibilities as required.

