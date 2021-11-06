Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s son, Nick, has waded into the murky debate regarding the 2022 presidential contest pitting his father against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, and One Kenya Alliance principals.

In a social media post on Saturday, Nick, a lawyer by profession, expressed his confidence in his father, Ruto, saying he will still emerge victorious when the country goes to the polls on August 9, 2022, despite all the efforts by his opponents to suppress him.

He noted that his father has been fighting bullies like Uhuru and Raila and will defeat them at the ballot despite having the deep state and the entire system behind them.

He also criticized the president for forcing NASA principals to support Raila in order to beat Ruto in 2022.

“Uhuru needed one man to beat five principals. But today, he is desperately organizing six principals to defeat the same one-man B,” Lawyer Nick Ruto stated.

“This one-man will mercilessly beat them on the ballot. Some struggles are too hard,” he added.

His sentiments on President Kenyatta mobilizing former NASA principals to support Raila come amid revelations by One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders that they were being forced into supporting the former Prime Minister’s presidential bid.

However, the OKA principals made it clear that they will not be coerced into backing anyone for the Head of State job.

They further noted that they are preparing to unveil their flagbearer for the top seat in two months.

In his address, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, disclosed that only Kenyans have the power to choose the leaders they want.

