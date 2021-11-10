Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a marked man, going by the incident that happened in Kondele, Kisumu County, on Wednesday.

The second in command was in the lakeside city to popularise his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 General Election.

However, during one of his rallies in Kondele, chaos erupted after rowdy goons pelted his motorcade with stones.

In one of the photos shared by Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Ruto’s car had a huge hole in the rear window, meaning the second in command was hit by a missile.

From the photo, Kenyans have been left wondering whether deputy president William Ruto is safe following the disclosure that his personal vehicle was also destroyed.

Kondele has since remained a no-go zone as the police battled the youth at Mamboleo – Kakamega highway.

Here is the photo of Ruto’s car after it was destroyed by ODM goons

The Kenyan DAILY POST.