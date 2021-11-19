Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that they will arrest former Prime Minister Raila Odinga once they form the next government in 2022.

Speaking in Embu County on Friday, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, said that Ruto’s government will arrest Raila Odinga for reportedly interfering with Kenya’s economy.

Ichung’wa, who was speaking in the Kikuyu dialect, accused Raila Odinga of wasting taxpayers’ money by campaigning for an illegal document called the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ichug’wa said in Ruto’s government, Raila Odinga will be arrested and asked why he mismanaged taxpayers’ money on an illegal document.

The outspoken lawmaker also warned Mt Kenya residents against electing Raila Odinga as he stated that the old man is not fit to be the next president.

Ichung’wa is among Mt Kenya leaders who are accompanying DP Ruto to Embu County to popularize his 2022 presidential bid.

