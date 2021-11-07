Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s close lieutenants are currently begging former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to join the hustler nation to send dynasties home in 2022.

Dynasties, according to DP Ruto and his team, are a group of politicians whose families have ruled this country since independence.

Speaking in Gilgil, Nakuru County on Saturday, Ruto’s allies led by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, said Kalonzo is welcome to the hustler nation.

“The hustler house is big…. you saw when (Kirinyaga Governor) Anne Waiguru joined she was welcomed; when (Laikipia Woman Rep Cate) Waruguru came, she was welcomed…Kalonzo you can make a good speaker….” Nyoro said.

On Friday, Kalonzo was quoted in an interview as saying, “If you hear them looking for me, tell them I am available because Kenyans must consult.

“If they want to reach out to me, they are most welcome.”

This was in response to a question on whether he can work with Ruto ahead of the 2022 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST