Monday, November 29, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is not planning to pick a running mate from Mt Kenya despite enjoying massive support from the vote-rich region.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Ngunjiri, who is a fierce critic of the second in command, claimed that Ruto is trying to trick the Mt. Kenya region and convince them that he is one of their own ‘Mundu wa Nyumba’ to make them feel he is the one representing their interest so that they don’t complain if Ruto picks a running mate from another region.

“RUTO WILL NOT HAVE A KIKUYU RUNNING MATE. William Ruto is a very shrewd politician.

“The reason he has committed everything he has into Central Kenya is so as to convince Kikuyus that he is ‘mûndû wa nyûmba’.

“So that we can think he represents our interests,” Ngunjiri claimed.

Wambugu added that the reason why Ruto won’t go for a Mt Kenya running mate is that he knows very well it will be difficult for him to sell a Kalenjin/Kikuyu owing to the fact the two communities have led this country for so long.

