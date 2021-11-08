Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals that they are all welcome to join the hustler nation to form the next government in 2022.

OKA principals consist of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Masika Wetangula and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

Speaking in Naivasha on Sunday while popularising his presidential bid, Ruto said the four leaders are under pressure to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Impeccable sources say President Uhuru Kenyatta is threatening OKA leaders with consequences should they fail to support Raila Odinga.

But, Ruto told the four leaders to remain resilient and not to drop their aspirations at the expense of throwing support behind Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“Hustler nation camp is the home of everyone. We welcome all like-minded leaders (indirectly referring to OKA) to come and join us in this journey of changing the lives of our people and form the next government.

“Don’t bow to unnecessary pressure conditioning you to support a certain candidate,” DP Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST